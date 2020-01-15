Omar Abdullah To Be Shifted, Will Remain Under Detention: Sources

Omar Abdullah will proceed to stay below detention

Srinagar:

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who has been below detention since August, will likely be shifted to a bungalow close to his official residence in Srinagar this week, sources instructed HEARALPUBLICIST. He’ll proceed to stay below detention although the main points are being labored out.

The 49-year-old was positioned below detention on August 5 together with two different former Chief Ministers — his father Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti – on the eve of the federal government’s transfer to scrap the particular standing of Jammu and Kashmir granted below Article 370 of the Structure and its bifurcation into two union territories.

Sources stated the transfer got here after the federal government made a number of issues – together with a scheduled go to of US President Donald Trump to India in February. A delegation of Union Ministers can also be anticipated to go to the Kashmir Valley this week.

Whereas the US, amongst different nations, have backed India’s place that the transfer in Jammu and Kashmir is an inner matter, issues have been expressed concerning the detentions of political leaders and the web blackout. The US had expressed these issues once more final week.

For the final 5 months, Mr Abdullah had been staying at Hari Niwas, a state guesthouse. His father, 82-year-old Farooq Abdullah has been below detention at his residence.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Muftim who can also be below detention, will stay on the visitor home in Transport Lane for now.