On 135th Congress Foundation Day, Leaders Share What Party Stands For

Rahul Gandhi acknowledged contribution of hundreds of thousands of Congress staff by means of the ages.

New Delhi:

On Congress’ 135th basis day at present, the social gathering leaders paid heartfelt tributes to the social gathering leaders who sacrificed their lives for the nation and likewise remembered what the social gathering stands for. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi hoisted the social gathering’s flag at its headquarters at 24, Akbar Street and distributed sweets to youngsters together with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, senior Congress leaders AK Antony, Motilal Vohra and Anand Sharma.

“Sacrifice for the nation stands above all else for the Congress party. From the time of our foundation, through the Indian independence movement and for all the days to come, India comes first,” the social gathering mentioned on its official Twitter deal with.

“135 years of Unity, 135 years of justice, 135 years of equality, 135 years of ahimsa, 135 years of freedom. Today we celebrate 135 years of Indian National Congress,” it added together with a video that talks in regards to the Congress’ journey.

135 years of Unity, 135 years of justice, 135 years of equality, 135 years of ahimsa, 135 years of freedom. At this time we have fun 135 years of Indian Nationwide Congress. #CongressFoundationDaypic.twitter.com/lXEqzSwFUG — Congress (@INCIndia) December 28, 2019

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, acknowledged the selfless contribution of hundreds of thousands of Congress staff by means of the ages.

“On our foundation day, let us acknowledge the selfless contribution of millions of Congress men and women through the ages,” he wrote.

Congress common secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared that Congress is voice of each Indian and it stands for love, brotherhood, peace and fact.

अन्तिम पायदान पर खड़े इंसान की आवाज हैं। किसान, नौजवान, मजदूर, महिलाएं और हर मज़लूम की आवाज हैं। प्रेम, भाईचारा, शांति, सत्य का अंदाज हैं। हम कांग्रेस हैं। भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस के 135वें स्थापना दिवस पर हम गर्व से अपनी पार्टी की अहिंसा और उदारता..half of pic.twitter.com/UortTdM4VH — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 28, 2019

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted, “A grand old party with an unparalleled history of contributing to India’s freedom and nation-building.”

Sharing with you all, a portrait of girls members of the @INCIndia on 135th #CongressFoundationDay. A grand previous social gathering with an unparalleled historical past of contributing to India’s freedom & nation-building. pic.twitter.com/zly8x8y8t7 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 28, 2019

“The beginning of a journey that led to India’s Independence and defined #InclusiveIndia,” tweeted Congress chief Shashi Tharoor on Congress Basis Day.

On the event, the Congress will take out marches throughout the nation to take its “Save Constitution-Save India” message to the folks.