On Assam Accord Cut-Off Date For Citizenship, Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Spin

Himanta Biswa Sarma stated now we have addressed the unresolved problems with Assam accord on the CAA (File)

Guwahati:

Assam minister and the BJP’s key strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma weighed in on the talk over the citizenship legislation within the state, contending that 1971 was by no means the cut-off 12 months for granting citizenship below the Assam accord – a key declare of these protesting towards the brand new legislation. The cut-off 12 months, he stated, was 1966 and by implementing the Citizenship Modification Act, the BJP authorities shouldn’t be ‘violating’ the Assam Accord however addressing its “unresolved issues”.

“Assam accord, a four page document, is not fool-proof. It has many unresolved issues. It has evolved with time. We did not violate the Assam accord. We have addressed the unresolved issues of Assam accord on the CAA,” Mr Sarma claimed whereas collaborating within the debate on Governor’s speech within the state meeting yesterday.

“When did 1971 become the cut-off time for Assam accord? In which clause it has been written? The accord cut-off date is 1966 — the base data and year for detection of illegals. Assam accord says 1966 voters’ list was the base of NRC,” added Mr Sarma in presence of former chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, who was one of many signatories of the accord.

His declare comes within the backdrop of allegations by protesting teams that BJP is violating the Assam accord.

The accord – signed in 1985 by the Congress authorities headed by Rajiv Gandhi — says unlawful migrants who entered Assam after 1971 will likely be expelled. These coming into earlier than 1966 will likely be given citizenship and voting rights. Unlawful migrants who entered the state between 1966 and 1971 should keep for a decade earlier than they’re regularised, it provides.

Protesters argue that the citizenship legislation has prolonged the deadline of 1971 by 43 years, since it will enable citizenship to migrants who entered until 2014.

Himanta Biswa Sarma additionally defined why the assembly between the management of AASU (All Assam College students’ Union) and Residence Minister Amit Shah – held final month earlier than the tabling of the Citizenship Modification Invoice in parliament — remained ‘inconclusive’.

In line with him, Mr Shah had advised the AASU – which led the motion towards immigrants and was one of many signatories of the Assam Accord — that the state has 70 lakh migrants. Of them an estimated 5 lakh are Hindus with roots in Bangladesh.

“He had appealed to AASU that if they take a humanitarian position on the Hindu refugees, we will together ensure that the illegal migrants are detected in the new NRC. Shah had also assured to meet them every month and take the work of identification of illegal migrants forward,” he stated.

However the AASU, the minister stated, didn’t agree. “They said they agreed on the principle, but do not want any violation of the Assam accord, so AASU refused,” he advised the meeting.

The BJP has been going through huge protests in Assam over the citizenship invoice. Forward of final 12 months’s Lok Sabha election, its ally Asom Gana Parishad had damaged the alliance. The alliance was restored later, however AGP declared that they’d proceed to oppose the Citizenship Modification Act.