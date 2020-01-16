On Camera, Army Rescues Civilians Trapped In Snow In Kashmir

Pictures and movies of the Military rescue operation had been shared on social media.

Srinagar:

Two civilians had been rescued by Military personnel after a snow slide hit them within the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officers mentioned that two civilians, Tariq Iqbal and Zahoor Ahmed Khan, each residents of Lacchipura village, had been on the highway from Lachhipura to Bijhama village at round 07:30 AM on Tuesday when a snow slide hit them.

The incident occurred roughly 200 metres from the submit of Lacchipura firm working base and the guard commander who was taking rounds noticed the civilians and instantly alerted the Fast Response Group, they mentioned.

Khan was half buried within the slide however was extricated safely. After persistent search of over 20 minutes, the second particular person, Tariq Iqbal, was additionally rescued.

Each of them had been then evacuated to the Regimental Help Put up, the officers mentioned.

Though Khan was discharged after examination, the opposite particular person remained important, they mentioned.

The unit medical officer stabilized him and facilitated his subsequent evacuation to a hospital in Baramulla, the officers mentioned.