On Camera, Assam Cops Thrash Protesters As Chief Minister’s Convoy Passes

A number of movies present Assam cops thrashing citizenship protesters in Nalbari district

Guwahati:

Police personnel in Assam had been filmed beating up folks protesting the amended Citizenship Act on Wednesday after they waved black flags at Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

A number of movies of alleged brutality by Assam Police, viral on social media, present cops thrashing protesters in Nalbari district the place the Chief Minister’s convoy was passing by means of.

Activists of the All Assam College students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) waved black flags at Mr Sonowal at plenty of places whereas he was travelling from Guwahati to the ashram of spiritual preacher Krishnaguru in Barpeta district.

The protesters shouted slogans in opposition to the citizenship regulation and the federal government because the Chief Minister’s convoy go by means of.

In one of many movies, policemen are seen chasing the unarmed protesters away from the freeway as they raised slogans when Mr Sonowal’s convoy handed. The police can also be seen chasing the protesters inside a by-lane and catching maintain of certainly one of them. The person was seen being taken away in a police van.

One other unarmed protester is seen being detained by the police as one of many cops brings him to the freeway and canes him. Different policemen then be a part of their colleague.

A video exhibits the police dragging a protester whilst different protesters collect round cops. The policeman who was seen hitting the protester was then seen operating away in direction of a bus.

Officers stated the police needed to go for “mild lathi-charge” to whisk away the protesters at Solmara. “It was a brutal attack by the police. AASU activist Sandan Bezbaruah is critically injured and is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nalbari,” AASU Organising Secretary Himan Barman stated.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act for the primary time makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it is going to assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.