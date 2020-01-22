On Camera, Women At CAA Protest In UP Chased, Thrashed By Cops

The ladies will be heard shouting and asking the police why they’re being assaulted.

Girls protesters are chased and caned by the Uttar Pradesh police, who additionally barge into outlets and drive them to close, in cell phone footage that has emerged from a protest in Etawah in opposition to the citizenship regulation on Tuesday.

Video clips present the police chasing the ladies within the slender lanes of Pachraha space and raining blows with their batons as they attempt to break up the protest.

In a 17-second clip, the ladies will be heard shouting and asking the police why they’re being assaulted. It’s troublesome to make out whether or not the cops hitting the ladies protestors are males or girls, however police sources insist solely girls police personnel have been tackling the ladies protestors.

Different cell phone clips present the police lathi-charging males who had gathered within the space. In a single video, cops are seen coming into a roadside eatery, hitting the staff inside and shutting it down forcibly.

A policeman is on digicam hitting a roadside vendor and asking him to close store. A senior policeman is seen in one other video abusing protesters. The police have defended their crackdown, saying the protesters had thrown stones at them first.

The protest befell in Pachraha yesterday afternoon. Initially, some 150 girls joined the protest however by evening the numbers had swelled to 500, in line with native reporters.

A tweet by the Etawah police stated its personnel had been posted on the protest web site and that protestors have been being monitored.

Protests are raging in numerous components of the nation over the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA), which the federal government says will assist minorities from Muslim-dominated Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution.

Critics of the regulation, amongst whom are college students, activists, politicians, girls and quite a lot of celebrities, say the CAA, together with the Nationwide Register of Residents, the opposite controversial course of meant to flush out unlawful migrants, could be used to focus on Muslims.

Lucknow has been the epicenter of protests in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a pro-CAA rally there yesterday, House Minister Amid Shah stated the citizenship regulation wouldn’t be withdrawn come what could.

“Let me say this here and now, this law will not be withdrawn, no matter who protests… We are not scared of opposition, we were born in it,” Mr Shah stated, difficult rivals like Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee to a public debate on CAA.