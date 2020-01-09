On Campaign Trail, Arvind Kejriwal’s Rare Praise Of Delhi Cops

Police could be very able to sustaining legislation and order, however is instructed from above, Arvind Kejriwal mentioned

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police could be very able to sustaining legislation and order however is given directions to “just stand and not take any action”, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal mentioned on Thursday in reference to the current violence at JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia College.

He mentioned it isn’t the Delhi Police’s fault for not stopping the violence on the universities as a result of they have been following the orders they obtained.

“If Delhi Police gets order from above that you do not have to do anything to maintain law and order, what can Delhi Police do then,” he informed reporters.

Mr Kejriwal was talking whereas presenting a report evaluating the governance mannequin of his authorities with that of the BJP-ruled MCD.

“When we came to power, then hospitals and schools were in bad condition. We did not change the doctors or teachers as they were very capable,” he mentioned

“Political will is needed. (When) the order from above comes that you do not have to stop the violence, then they are forced to follow orders,” the Chief Minister added.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night time as masked males, armed with sticks and rods, attacked college students and lecturers and broken property on the campus, prompting the administration to name in police which later carried out a flag march.

The Jamia Millia Islamia College changed into a battlefield final month after police and college students, who wished to march to Parliament to protest the amended Citizenship Act, clashed with one another.