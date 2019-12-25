On Christmas, Kensington Palace Shares Prince William’s Pic With Children

The of Prince William with kids was clicked by Duchess Kate Middleton.

Washington:

Prince William gave a heat Christmas kiss to his youngest baby, 19-month-old son Louis, in a photograph clicked by none aside from Duchess Kate Middleton.

In accordance with Folks journal, the Royal couple launched a brand new picture for the event. The lovely picture, captured by the Duchess, confirmed Prince William planting a kiss on Prince Louis’ cheek.

Kensington Palace posted the image on social media which was captioned: “Merry Christmas! This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year. We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day.”

The black-and-white picture was taken on the grounds of their household house Anmer Corridor, in Norfolk with Prince William and his three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and little Prince Louis.

Duchess of Cambridge, who referred to as herself an “enthusiastic amateur photographer,” used to publish footage of her household frequently.

She was a pupil of artwork historical past on the College of St. Andrews, the place she met Prince William. The topic of her examine in school was additionally pictures.