On Fire, Ukraine Plane Circled Back To Airport After Being Hit: Report

176 folks have been killed after Iran mistakenly shot down a passenger airplane.

Washington:

New safety digital camera footage exhibits two Iranian missiles, fired 30 seconds aside, hit a Ukrainian industrial airliner after takeoff from Tehran on Jan eight, the New York Occasions reported on Tuesday.

The missiles have been launched from an Iranian navy facility eight miles away from the airplane, the newspaper stated.

Neither missile took down the airplane instantly and the video exhibits the airplane on fireplace and circling again towards Tehran airport, it stated

