On Kohli vs Smith In ODIs Debate, Gambhir Gives Definitive Answer

The talk of who is best between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith has been raging on for fairly a while now. Whereas some have been courageous sufficient in selecting one of many two, others have adopted a extra cautious, sit-on-the-fence strategy. Gautam Gambhir, although, made no bones about who he thought was higher of the 2 in white-ball cricket. The previous India opener feels Virat Kohli is streets forward of Steve Smith with regards to white-ball cricket. Arguably, two of the most effective of their era, Kohli and Smith will come to head to head when India host Australia in first of the three-match One-day Worldwide (ODI) collection on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Talking on a present on Star Sports activities, Gambhir mentioned there was “no comparison” between Kohli and Smith in white-ball cricket.

“Virat Kohli is far far better than Steve Smith in white-ball cricket. There’s no comparison. I would not compare Virat Kohli to Steve Smith in white-ball cricket,” mentioned Gambhir.

“I would actually want to see what spot Smith bats in. Are they going to push him at No.4 or would have him bat at 3 and send (Marnus) Labuschagne at No.4.”

Virat Kohli is at present the top-ranked batsman in ODIs forward of teammate Rohit Sharma. Steve Smith, who spent a yr away from the sport after his ball-tampering ban, is at present in joint 27th place within the ICC ODI rankings.

The Indian skipper has been head and shoulders forward of contemporaries in ODI cricket, amassing 11,609 runs in 242 matches at a mean of 59.84. He has a whopping 43 centuries to his identify together with 55 half-centuries.

Smith, however, has performed 118 ODIs, scoring Three,810 runs at a mean of 41.41 with simply eight centuries and 23 fifties to his identify.

