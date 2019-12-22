On Mamata Banerjee’s No To Citizenship Law, PM’s Ask-Your-Lawyer Swipe

Mamata Banerjee is spearheading the protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the present day took on the Chief Ministers who refused to implement the contentious citizenship regulation, reminding that they had been constitutionally obliged to take action. To Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been most vocal about her intention, he had a mocking recommendation: “Ask your Advocate General if you can do this”.

“Some are stating that they won’t implement the Citizenship Amendment Act. You are the Chief Minister. You have taken oath on the constitution. You are under national flag – and then give such statements? At least talk to those who know law, if not openly, then behind closed doors,” stated the Prime Minister in a no-holds-barred assault on his detractors.

His predecessor, Dr Manmohan Singh and Congress leaders and Chief Ministers like Tarun Gogoi and Ashok Gehlot additionally got here beneath assault.

“When Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister, he said in parliament that we should give citizenship to those from Bangladesh who face persecution in terms of religion. If Modi does this, then does he become bad? There was a time when Tarun Gogoi, 15-yr Chief Minister, said those who suffer in Bangladesh should get help. There was a time when Rajasthan Chief Minister (Ashok) Gehlot, spoke of granting shelter to those facing persecution,” he stated.

Accusing the Ms Banerjee of reversing her stand to guard her job, he stated it was she who as soon as complained concerning the unlawful migration of Bangladesh nationals and “threw paper at the Speaker”.

Ms Banerjee has stated a video clip of the matter, tweeted earlier by state Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, was a faux. She has additionally been spearheading the protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act and the Nationwide Registry of Residents and dared PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah to take an opinion ballot on the topic.

“Just because you are majority, you can’t do just about anything,” she stated at a rally final week.

“Mamata Didi, what has happened to you? Why have you changed? Why are you spreading rumours?” he stated.

“Powers come and go. Why are you scared? Trust people of Bengal. Why are they your enemies now?” he added, mocking the Chief Minister once more over her social gathering’s efficiency within the Lok Sabha elections — shabby compared to the BJP’s outstanding good points. The social gathering, which gained simply two seats of the state’s 42 seats in 2014, gained 18 this time.