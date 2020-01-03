On New Year’s Eve, 40 Fined Every Hour For Traffic Violations In Noida

The info shared by the Noida Visitors Police didn’t embrace instances of drink driving.

Noida:

Virtually 40 individuals have been fined each hour on the New Yr’s eve by the Noida Visitors Police, which issued 938 challans for highway site visitors violations on December 31, in accordance with official information.

The utmost violations have been for no parking, which topped the checklist with 419 offences, the information confirmed.

As many as 143 individuals have been fined for leaping crimson mild, whereas 164 have been discovered with out helmet and 61 with out seat belt, it stated. One other 41 individuals have been fined for driving autos with out quantity plate and 20 for speaking on cell phones whereas on the highway. There have been 23 instances of driving with out license and 47 wherein three individuals shared a trip on two-wheelers, the information acknowledged. Fines have been issued to 15 individuals for rash driving, 4 for having black movies on automobile screens and home windows and one car was issued penalty for flouring air pollution norms, it added. The info shared by the Noida Visitors Police didn’t embrace instances of drink driving.