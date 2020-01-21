'On One Hand, On One Side...': Arvind Kejriwal vs Manoj Tiwari On Twitter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is operating for re-election in 2020 Delhi Meeting election (File)

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari launched into an early morning disagreement on Twitter at this time, because the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP ramp up the rhetoric forward of Meeting polls subsequent month. Responding to Mr Kejriwal’s tweet concerning the opposition concentrating on him somewhat than serving the individuals, the Delhi BJP chief sought to undermine progress claimed by the AAP authorities over the previous 5 years.

“One side – broken roads, dirty poison water, not a new school, not a new hospital, operation theaters closed in hospitals, not a single electric bus, all the fighters of corruption were removed from the party… on the other hand, the development of all with the BJP,” Manoj Tiwari tweeted.

Lower than 30 minutes earlier Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted: “On one hand – BJP, JD(U), LJP, JJP, Congress, RJD On the other hand – school, hospital, water, electricity, free women travel, public of Delhi is my aim – to defeat corruption and take Delhi forward, they all aim – to defeat me”.

Mr Kejriwal, who will contest from the New Delhi seat for a 3rd time, launched a 10-point “guarantee” card to voters on Sunday that guarantees, amongst different issues, free energy, 24-hour ingesting water on faucet and a world-class training to each baby.

Training and low-cost and dependable electrical energy and utilities have been among the many AAP’s hottest guarantees in latest elections; the social gathering believes the measures helped it acquire grassroots-level help.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a grand roadshow within the nationwide capital on Monday

The BJP, nevertheless, has been fiercely important, with first-time MP Gautam Gambhir claiming freebies, over time, lose their worth for individuals and it was higher to cost them for it. In the meantime Mr Tiwari claimed the BJP would supply “five times more” if it got here to energy.

Mr Kejriwal and the BJP have additionally sparred ceaselessly over infrastructure and services for Delhi residents, with the latter fiercely important of plans like free rides for girls and stories final yr that the two,000-bed Lok Nayak Hospital was to close operation theatres due to an absence of funds.

Earlier this month Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who can be Training Minister, accused the BJP’s Dr Harsh Vardhan, the Union Well being Minister, of attempting to decrease the “remarkable transformation” of presidency colleges.

The events additionally clashed in November over a report that mentioned ingesting water in Delhi was “poisonous”. Mr Kejriwal lashed out, calling the report “politically motivated” and noting that it got here simply months earlier than elections.

Within the run-up to subsequent month’s polls the AAP has additionally repeatedly talked about that the BJP had delayed asserting a candidate contest in opposition to Mr Kejriwal. The BJP launched a primary listing of candidates final week, after the AAP revealed all 70 of its candidates, however it didn’t title one for the New Delhi seat.

This morning the BJP launched a second listing and pit electoral debutant Sunil Yadav in opposition to Mr Kejriwal.

Meeting elections in Delhi are scheduled for February eight, with Chief Minister Kejriwal and his AAP (Aam Aadmi Celebration) bidding for re-election; the social gathering romped to energy in 2015 polls by successful 67 of 70 seats and the BJP received the remainder.

Outcomes for the Delhi elections shall be declared on February 11.