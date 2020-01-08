On Violence In JNU, BJP Leader Uma Bharti’s “Snake” Analogy

Now we have to repair some issues and we are going to repair them, Uma Bharti mentioned (File)

Reacting on the Sunday assault on Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) during which over 30 academics and college students had been injured, BJP chief Uma Bharti on Wednesday mentioned a piece of thinkers are attempting to create a “poisonous” surroundings. She additionally in contrast such thinkers with a specific kind of snake “which is less in number but highly poisonous”.

“There is a particular type of snake, which is less in number but highly poisonous. There is a section of thinkers in the country which is small in number, but is very poisonous. Efforts are being made to make the environment poisonous. We have to fix some things and we will fix them,” she was quoted by information company ANI as saying.

A masked mob had barged into the JNU campus and attacked college students and academics with sticks, sledgehammers and stones. The police, which had been accused of doing little to cease the attackers, have filed a case of vandalism in opposition to those that had been attacked.

JNU college students’ union chief Aishe Ghosh, who was badly injured within the assault, has additionally been charged with vandalism throughout a protest in opposition to a hostel price hike that had led to a clashes between the Left and Proper Wing college students.

The JNUSU had blamed ABVP- a pupil physique linked to the BJP- for the assault.

The central authorities had condemned the violence. Union Minister S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman- each JNU alumni – had additionally referred to as for peace on the campus.

Protests to point out solidarity with the JNU have been happening at a number of universities throughout the nation. Bollywood personalities equivalent to Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bhardwaj and Dia Mirza took half in a protest earlier this week. Actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday visited JNU and met with Ms Ghosh.

The centre at the moment requested the establishment administration to take its college students and school members into confidence and “restore normalcy” on the earliest.

