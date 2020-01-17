OnBuy.com seeks tester who will get 50k-a-year to spend on anything on top of 35k salary 

By Jack Wright For Mailonline

Printed: 08:23 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:26 EST, 17 January 2020

On-line retailer OnBuy.com is searching for a product tester who will get £50,000-a-year to spend on devices, garments, and meals – on prime of a £35,000 wage.

Bosses at OnBuy.com need to give the profitable candidate £50,000 to spend on something they need – like electronics, magnificence, toys, clothes, and foods and drinks.

Objects purchased may even be stored, in return for sincere suggestions from the brand new employee on web site glitches, evaluate merchandise, and report on the ‘procuring expertise’.

The advert boast of attracting ‘on-line die-hard shopaholics to affix our pleasant and fast-paced crew to place our sellers and web site expertise to the check!’

‘You’ll be paid a aggressive wage plus you may be supplied with an enormous yearly funds to buy ’til you drop on our website,’ it continues.

‘Will probably be your accountability to totally spend this funds every year. As an additional perk, you may be allowed to maintain all gadgets bought.

‘You may assist enhance our consumer expertise and supply invaluable suggestions. We now have a spread of sellers from quite a lot of sectors – together with electronics, magnificence, toys, clothes, foods and drinks – and we wish our thriller consumers to buy from these sellers and report in your expertise.’

The brand new employee, who’s allowed to work remotely, should have ‘a confirmed curiosity in procuring and intensive expertise with procuring on-line’.

A spokesperson for OnBuy.com, a web-based market based mostly in Poole which launched in November 2016, described the job as ‘being a Kardashian, besides the hours are versatile and you will not need to marry Kanye’.

They added: ‘Think about having the ability to purchase something you wished. Sounds nice.

‘Now think about being PAID for getting something you wished – feels like a dream!

‘Nicely, on-line market place Onbuy.com is searching for shopaholics in dream job that provides staff the possibility to buy till they drop – with an annual wage of £35,000 and a funds of £50,000 that MUST be spent per yr.

‘And to prime all of it off, you possibly can preserve every thing you check and evaluate.

‘Your day-to-day position would consist of shopping for merchandise from OnBuy.com sellers and reviewing the completely different services and products.’

Boss Cas Paton, who grew up in Manchester and almost embarked upon a profession within the Armed Forces, stated OnBuy.com takes ‘shopper expertise extraordinarily significantly’.

He added: ‘We determined to create this place as a way to uncover any flaws in our processes, sellers or web site to make sure the very best consumer expertise for our consumers. We have provided a big funds as a way to assist candidates store throughout our ranges in a bid to have extra visibility of purchaser experiences throughout our platform.’

To use, please ship your CV to [email protected]

