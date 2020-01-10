Once fully healthy, Raptors’ starting five could still change

Earlier than all of those accidents started, Nick Nurse was speaking a couple of probably season-changing transfer.

He’s nonetheless eager about it, however admits it might be a short while earlier than, or if, he can get again to it.

It entails Norm Powell and it’s a part of Nurse’s earlier plan to have him beginning.

Who Powell replaces in that beginning 5 — if it occurs — stays to be seen. Nurse didn’t just like the suggestion that it was routinely Fred VanVleet when he first began hinting at it earlier than this newest rash of accidents hit.

In the end, all will likely be revealed.

“Man, he was playing great,” Nurse stated of the pre-injury Powell, who’s cleared to return this Sunday following a three 1/2-week absence from the lineup. “Essentially the most disappointing half of these things is that I assumed Kyle (Lowry) and Serge (Ibaka) (two earlier accidents) have been enjoying higher than they’ve ever performed after they went down and I’d say the identical for Norm — he was actually, actually enjoying superior after which, sadly …”

Nurse form of misplaced his prepare of thought at that time as he considered simply how good he had it earlier within the season — and who might blame him.

However as for getting Powell re-acclimated, Nurse stated he’ll give it a little bit time, however hasn’t completely forgotten the pre-injury plans.

“We’ll work him back in, but I think, again, I think the starting lineup if everybody’s healthy, let’s say a month from now, is up for debate.”

HITTING THE WALL

Terence Davis II has obtained adulation and credit score for the way in which he dealt with issues when he was referred to as out for his current poor play by his head coach.

Nurse, although, didn’t simply name him out, he turned across the very subsequent night time and gave Davis his first begin and the chance to point out his coach the poor play wouldn’t proceed.

Davis himself didn’t view it as that large a deal. He readily admitted his play had slipped and he applauded the upfront nature during which his coach referred to as him on it. Then he went out and scored a season-high 23 factors and 11 rebounds serving to the Raptors win a recreation they in all probability don’t if he didn’t step up.

Davis doesn’t need nor require excuses for his play. However the slippage did happen proper across the 35-game mark of the NBA season, which represents a full season after which some for a participant in his first 12 months within the professionals having come straight from the NCAA.

So there’s a studying curve to maneuver and Davis is doing that on the fly.

He says every part from his consuming habits to his restoration routine following a recreation has been altered with a little bit assist from some teammates.

Davis stated Ibaka, who he sits beside on the staff constitution has been significantly useful along with his consuming habits.

“I try not to bring any (junk food) around him,” Davis admitted. “I’m scared to bring it around him because I’m afraid of what he will say or he’ll look at me crazy. Definitely, though Serge has taken that role, being that vet who has me eating right, using electrolytes and things like that.”

