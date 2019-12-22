One dead and three injured in head-on fireball crash between National Express coach and Zip car

By Luke Andrews For Mailonline

One particular person is lifeless and three have been injured after a fireball crash between a Nationwide Specific coach and Zip automotive in south London early this morning.

The 2 autos had been destroyed by the blaze after they collided on Queenstown Street, Battersea, at four.30am.

One of many automotive occupants was pronounced lifeless on the scene whereas the opposite was rushed to hospital. A 3rd particular person was additionally taken to hospital, whereas a fourth was handled for minor accidents earlier than being discharged.

One particular person was rushed to a significant trauma centre.

Horrifying footage confirmed the 2 autos collide and burst into flames.

A Met police spokesman mentioned officers, the London Ambulance Service and London Fireplace Brigade rushed to the scene.

A street closure stays in place this morning, and there are not any studies of every other accidents.

Three ambulances rushed to the scene, studies The Solar, whereas the London Fireplace Brigade mentioned crews from Chelsea and Lambeth each got here to the realm.

Transport for London Visitors Information mentioned: ‘Queenstown Street is blocked in each instructions between Queens Circus and Chelsea Bridge as a consequence of a collision and subsequent automobile hearth.’

A Nationwide Specific spokesman mentioned in a press release: ‘One in every of our autos on the A3 service from Gatwick to London Victoria was concerned in an incident with a automotive on Queenstown Street within the early hours this morning.

‘One passenger was taken to hospital and all different passengers had been safely transferred to a alternative automobile for onward journey.

‘Emergency companies attended the scene and we are going to proceed to supply each help with the continued investigation. Our ideas are with the household and mates of the occupant of the automotive, who sadly handed away.’

MailOnline has contacted Zip automotive for remark.

