January 22, 2020 | 10:50pm

At the least one individual was killed and 7 injured — together with a baby — when a gunman opened hearth in downtown Seattle on Wednesday, police stated.

The taking pictures broke out round 5 p.m. close to Pike Place Market and cops had been looking for what they consider to be a lone gunman who fled the scene, in keeping with Seattle Police.

All six gunshot victims had been discovered inside a couple of one-block radius, cops stated.

A lady roughly 40 to 50 years outdated died on the scene and 7 individuals had been taken to Harborview Medical Middle, in keeping with the Seattle Instances.

They included a 9-year-old boy in severe situation and a 55-year-old girl who was critically injured, in keeping with KOMO Information.

5 males had been additionally among the many injured with gunshot wounds to the legs, chest, buttocks and stomach.

Alex Bennett, a former nurse who lives above a McDonald’s close to the scene, stated she helped apply stress to the wound of a 30-year-old man who’d been shot within the leg.

“He was freaking out and kept saying, ‘I don’t want to die, I don’t want to die,’ ” she advised the Seattle Instances.

One other witness, Douglas Converse, 60, stated he noticed two individuals collapse.

“I saw a couple of bodies go down,” Converse stated. “I saw everybody go running, and I wanted to see if I could be any help.”

