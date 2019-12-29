One Eye “Bandaged”, Jamia Millia Islamia Students Continue Protests

The protesters had additionally marched in direction of UP Bhawan on Friday (File)

New Delhi:

Carrying bandages in a single eye to precise solidarity with a fellow scholar who misplaced his eye within the police crackdown on December 15, Jamia Millia Islamia college students continued their protest, which entered the 17th day on Sunday, supported by scholar organisations and native residents.

Protester Aslam stated this motion of bandaging one eye is in solidarity with Mohammad Minhajudin who has misplaced a watch however nonetheless no motion has been taken towards the cops accountable and the drive which created havoc within the campus.

The anti-Citizenship Modification Act protest has now changed into an anti-Nationwide Inhabitants Register protest with college students saying this can be a step in direction of the Nationwide Register of Residents.

The protest in Shaheen Bagh is constant day and evening with scores of citizen coming to assist it, regardless of the bitter chilly.

The protests, which begin within the morning and finish by the night, have gained momentum for the reason that crackdown in Jamia.

The protesters had additionally marched in direction of UP Bhawan on Friday to protest the crackdown within the Aligarh Muslim College however had been stopped by police.

