One in 20 Britons reckon potatoes develop on bushes – whereas virtually four-in-ten suppose apples are a tropical fruit that don’t develop within the UK, a examine out at present has discovered.

A ballot of two,000 Brits discovered that 5 p.c thought that the standard potato grew on bushes, relatively than underground, regardless of being grown within the UK since at leas the 16th century.

Britons now every devour a whopping 102kg annually – amounting to 16 stones of spuds – and round six million tonnes grown within the UK yearly.

The examine by the UK Mushroom Bureau – which promotes British mushrooms – additionally discovered that one-in-twenty Britons additionally thought that pineapples had been grown within the UK.

The vast majority of pineapples are grown in tropical areas, with the most important producers in Costa Rica, Brazil and the Philippines.

Oddly, 37 p.c of these polled reckoned apples had been a tropical fruit – regardless of round 500,000 tonnes of apples produced within the UK annually – and an additional 12.5 million tonnes produced in EU nations.

A complete of 15 p.c mistakenly thought that mushrooms, usually farmed indoors at midnight, develop underground.

And 11 p.c thought inexperienced beans had been root veggies, which develop underground relatively than on vines or bushes above floor.

A complete of seven p.c reckoned parsnips grew on bushes, presumably apart from the fabled potato tree.

The examine discovered that 88 p.c of these quizzed admitted that they had no thought which nations the commonest fruit and veg had been grown or the way it was grown.

A complete of 75 p.c confessed they by no means checked labels to search out out the place their product got here from, even though 60 p.c all the time test the value, 52 p.c the most effective earlier than date and 28 p.c the quantity of energy.

The examine discovered that 37 p.c of Brits mentioned they might be glad to pay extra to purchase meals that got here from the UK or Eire.

When requested why they might be glad to pay extra for native produce, 54 p.c mentioned they wish to help the British and Irish industries, whereas 39 p.c mentioned they wished to chop down on the carbon footprint of their produce.

A spokesperson from the Mushroom Bureau mentioned at present: ‘This examine highlights simply how little many individuals learn about the place the meals they routinely purchase is from, revealing Brits know the place lower than 1 / 4 of the meals of their fridge comes from’

Tom Scott, 36, of St Albans, Hertfordshire admitted that he had no thought how mushrooms had been grown, however mentioned the Britons who did not understand how potatoes are grown ought to return to high school.

The graphic artist mentioned: ‘Everybody ought to understand how potatoes develop – I imply who has ever seen a potato tree?

‘Even youngsters ought to know that – however ask me the way you develop a mushroom and I would not have a clue.’

A spokesperson from the Mushroom Bureau mentioned at present: ‘This examine highlights simply how little many individuals learn about the place the meals they routinely purchase is from, revealing Brits know the place lower than 1 / 4 of the meals of their fridge comes from.

‘However, curiously, it additionally reveals that – when given the selection – shoppers would select native over imports.’