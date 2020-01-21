One killed in three-truck collision on Hwy. 401

One particular person is lifeless following a collision involving three business automobiles on Hwy. 401 in Newcastle Tuesday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the accident occurred within the eastbound lanes simply previous Mill St. round 5 a.m.

He says a transport was damaged down or disabled on the best shoulder when a stray truck struck the rear of the tractor trailer and have become wedged on the again.

The 2 drivers exited their automobiles and had been talking when a tanker truck collided with the stray truck and ended up on the left shoulder.

It was not instantly clear which driver was killed.

Eastbound site visitors is being compelled off at Mill St. whereas Hwy. 401 westbound stays open. Police say the closure may stay in impact till a minimum of midday.