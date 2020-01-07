One Killed, Several Injured In Pakistan Blast: Report

The character of the blast is but to be decided. (File)

Karachi:

At the least one individual was killed and several other others have been injured on Tuesday after an explosion in Pakistan’s southwestern Quetta metropolis, in response to a media report.

The blast occurred close to a car of the safety forces near Liaquat Bazar, in response to Categorical Tribune.

Police have cordoned off the world for a search operation. In the meantime, an emergency has been declared on the metropolis’s Civil Hospital the place the injured have been taken.