One man killed in early morning Aurora shooting

One man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Aurora and police are on the lookout for the suspect concerned within the capturing, police mentioned.

Officers responded at 2:15 a.m. report of a capturing within the 17000 block of East Kansas Place and located a person inside a home who had been shot, Aurora police mentioned in a information launch. The person died on the scene. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Workplace is predicted to publicly launch his id at a later time.

Police didn’t say what prompted the capturing or if anybody else was within the space of the capturing on the time the person was discovered.

The investigation is ongoing. Anybody who could have seen the capturing or has details about the murder is requested to name Aurora Police at 303-739-6106. Those that want to stay nameless can name Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters could also be eligible for a reward of as much as $2,000.