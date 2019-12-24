One million households have been left without power in the last two years

By Francesca Washtell Metropolis Correspondent For The Each day Mail

As many as a million households have been left within the lurch by their vitality provider going bust up to now two years.

Small and medium-sized companies have exploded on to the market, undercutting the main suppliers with cheaper charges and versatile plans.

However 16 of those firms have collapsed for the reason that begin of 2018 as wholesale electrical energy costs rose – making their cut-price provides unsustainable.

Among the many casualties are Iresa Vitality, Spark Vitality, Financial system Vitality and Solarplicity. The newest, Breeze Vitality, stopped buying and selling final week.

In complete, the 9 firms that went beneath in 2018 and 7 in 2019 had multiple million prospects or buyer accounts.

Co-founder Mark Todd stated: ‘There was a gold rush of firms coming into the sector anticipating simple cash – the fact was very totally different.’