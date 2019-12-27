One officer injured in Westminster after burglary suspect steals police car, authorities say

A police officer sustained minor accidents in Westminster on Friday morning after an alleged housebreaking suspect stole a police automobile, prompting at the least one officer to fireside on the suspect, officers tweeted.

After police made contact with the housebreaking suspect, the person ran away on foot, authorities stated. Police used a Taser on the suspect, however he proceeded to steal a patrol automobile, police stated.

Officers positioned the stolen automobile close to Zuni Avenue and U.S. 36, the place at the least one officer fired on the suspect.

The person was taken into custody, and one officer went to the hospital with minor accidents, police stated.

Westminster police stated they don’t seem to be on the lookout for another suspects, however officers will likely be canvassing a number of areas close to 76th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard together with Zuni Avenue and U.S. 36.

