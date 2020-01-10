One person injured in Denver hit and run

An vehicle hit a pedestrian and fled Friday morning, the Denver Police Division mentioned in a tweet.
The pedestrian was severely injured, police mentioned.
The crash occurred close to the intersection of 49th Road and Sheridan Boulevard in Denver, the tweet mentioned. Southbound Sheridan is closed for the investigation.
A Denver police spokesman mentioned officers are working to collect extra info.
#HeadsUP: #DPD is investigating a success & run auto/pedestrian crash at 49th and Sheridan with severe accidents. SB Sheridan is closed at 49th. Alternate routes are suggested. #Denver pic.twitter.com/vmigcIHFgF
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 10, 2020
