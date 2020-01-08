One winning $70M Lotto Max ticket was sold in …

So … we don’t suppose you obtain your Lotto Max ticket in Brampton and need some new buddies?

As a result of we can be found, new bestie!

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. says the profitable ticket for Tuesday evening’s file $70-million jackpot was offered someplace in Brampton.

Officers say a single ticket received the eye-popping jackpot, which would be the largest lottery prize ever awarded in Canada.

The profitable numbers have been three, eight, 12, 14, 17, 18, 29 11 bonus. Verify your numbers right here.

Different Ontario Lotto Max ticket consumers received some cash within the draw, too.

The OLG says six Maxmillions tickets price $1,000,000 every have been offered in Brampton, Hamilton, the Niagara Area, Oshawa, Ottawa, and Pickering.

Two Maxmillions price $500,000 every have been offered in Niagara Falls and Perth County.

Two Maxmillions tickets price $333,333.40 every have been offered in Richmond Hill, Toronto and on PlayOLG.ca.

Two second prize-winning tickets, price $197,679.90 every, have been offered in Brampton and York Area.

5 Encore tickets, price $100,000 every, have been offered in Lanark County, Renfrew County, Simcoe County, Sudbury and on PlayOLG.ca.