One-year-old baby fights for life after ‘car crashes into pushchair’ in north London 

January 10, 2020
  • Brent Police revealed that the kid had been taken to hospital this night 
  • Teenager is in a crucial situation following the crash in north London in the present day 
  • Pushchair pictured turned on its aspect following the collision with a black automotive
  • Officers say that there have been no arrests and the motive force stopped on the scene 

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

A one-year-old baby is preventing for all times after a automotive crashed right into a pushchair in north-west London. 

Brent Police tweeted: ‘We’re on the scene of an RTC in Church Rd #NW10 between a automotive and a baby in a pushchair. 

‘The 1yr previous baby (gender u/recognized) was taken to hospital, situation assessed as crucial. No person else was injured. The driving force of the automotive stopped on the scene. There was no arrest.’

Footage confirmed police on the scene, with a pushchair turned on its aspect subsequent to a black automotive. 

Pictured: Police on the scene in Brent, north-west London, the place a baby was left preventing for all times when a automotive crashed right into a pushchair 

Police are pictured on the scene in Brent, north London, the place a baby is preventing for all times after the crash 

Officers are investigating in Brent (pictured) after a automotive hit a pushchair and left a one-year-old in a crucial situation 

Police are pictured on the scene in Brent, north London, the place a baby was left in a crucial situation in the present day 

