One-year-old baby fights for life after ‘car crashes into pushchair’ in north London 

9 January 2020

A one-year-old baby is preventing for all times after a automotive crashed right into a pushchair in north-west London.

Brent Police tweeted: ‘We’re on the scene of an RTC in Church Rd #NW10 between a automotive and a baby in a pushchair.

‘The 1yr previous baby (gender u/recognized) was taken to hospital, situation assessed as crucial. No person else was injured. The driving force of the automotive stopped on the scene. There was no arrest.’

Footage confirmed police on the scene, with a pushchair turned on its aspect subsequent to a black automotive.

Pictured: Police on the scene in Brent, north-west London, the place a baby was left preventing for all times when a automotive crashed right into a pushchair

