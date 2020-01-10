OnePlus to host yet another event next week: Here’s what to expect

OnePlus Idea one













OnePlus continues to be basking within the success of OnePlus Idea One launch at CES 2020 this week and it has already introduced yet one more occasion scheduled for subsequent week. The upcoming OnePlus occasion goes to be held in China on January 13, the place it plans to point out off the following huge factor within the show know-how.

OnePlus occasion, titled “OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology Communication Meeting”, is more likely to be in regards to the firm’s show know-how to be seen within the upcoming flagship smartphones. The invite, as shared by GizmoChina, would not give away a lot apart from what we’d see within the OnePlus Eight-series smartphones.

OnePlus Eight collection

OnePlus is planning to launch three flagship fashions this 12 months. A number of studies have prompt that the brand new telephones may get an improve within the show from 90Hz refresh price to 120Hz refresh price. Solely a handful of telephones assist this excessive refresh price on shows, however because the pattern continues 2020 goes to carry a number of telephones with smoother shows.

OnePlus internet hosting one other occasion subsequent weekIBTimes India/Sami Khan

Not a lot is thought in regards to the OnePlus Eight collection now, however the firm’s CEO Pete Lau claimed the upcoming flagships would be the “most beautiful.” OnePlus is predicted to launch the OnePlus Eight collection in Q2 2020, preserving in keeping with earlier launches.

Of the three fashions, OnePlus Eight Professional might change into the showstopper, that includes upgrades like quad cameras, twin entrance cameras, punch-hole show and the so-called “OnePlus 2020 Screen Technology.”

OnePlus 2020 Display screen Know-how

The assembly about OnePlus 2020 Display screen Know-how might be a significant leak about OnePlus Eight collection. If the rumours are any indication, OnePlus may use this assembly to point out off its 120Hz show panel. If the Chinese language firm has anything apart from the 120Hz refresh price show, it’s going to definitely be a shock.

OnePlus 7T Professional show has 90Hz refresh priceIBTimes India/Sami Khan

OnePlus showcased first-ever implementation of electrochromic glass in a smartphone. OnePlus Idea One hides the rear cameras behind the electrochromic glass until it’s in use. The distinctive glass can shift from opaque to clear in lower than a second. Now, if we’re to guess, OnePlus might use the identical glass to cover the entrance cameras, however will probably be an extended shot contemplating it’s only an idea tech.