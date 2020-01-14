Oney Lorcan Tells Personal Story About Sophia Vergara

Oney Lorcan has numerous nice tales that he’s collected in his travels by way of the professional wrestling world. A type of tales apparently consists of Sofia Vergara’s first and final PWG present.

Lorcan tweeted out in all caps saying that the Trendy Household star went to a PWG occasion with somebody from Sizzling Tub Time Machine. Vergara didn’t come again to a different present after Lorcan took a bump with thumbtacks and a metal chair.

Oney thinks it’s his fault that Sofia Vergara by no means got here again. The Sizzling Tub Time Machine child was apparently all the way down to have a drink after the present.

