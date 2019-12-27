Onion Prices Remain At Rs 150 Per Kg, Imports Arrive From Turkey, Egypt

Onion costs have shot up sharply because of estimated 25% fall in kharif manufacturing (Representational)

New Delhi:

Retail onion costs on Friday remained greater at as much as Rs 150 per kg even because the imported provides have began arriving to spice up the home availability and examine costs.

In metros, retail worth of onion was ruling at Rs 120 /kg Kolkata, at Rs 102/kg in Delhi and Mumbai and at Rs 80/kg in Chennai, as per the information maintained by the patron affairs ministry.

In most cities, onion costs had been ruling at Rs 100/kg. In Itanagar, the costs had been at Rs 150/kg.

“Imported onions have started arriving. About 1,160 tonne has reached India. Additional 10,560 tonne of shipments are expected to arrive in the next 3-4 days,” a senior ministry official informed PTI.

Each purple and yellow onions have been imported from Turkey, Egypt and Afghanistan. The shipments are touchdown at Mumbai port, the official mentioned.

State-owned MMTC, which is importing the important thing kitchen staple on behalf of the federal government, has contracted 49,500 tonne of onion to this point. Some shipments will arrive subsequent month.

Onion costs have shot up sharply because of estimated 25 per cent fall in kharif manufacturing of 2019-20 crop yr (July-June) in comparison with the earlier yr due to late monsoon and eventual extra rains within the main producing states.

The costs have failed to chill down regardless of a number of authorities measures in the previous couple of weeks. The federal government has already banned export of onion, imposed inventory limits on merchants and can be supplying buffer inventory at a less expensive fee.

Merchants and consultants are of the view that onion costs will proceed to stay agency until January when late kharif crop will begin hitting the market.

The nation had final imported 1,987 tonne of onion in 2015-16 when costs had shot up considerably.