‘Only 400,000 less than Spurs v Boro in the FA Cup’: Gary Lineker takes on Jamie Carragher

By Tom Caldon For Mailonline

Printed: 16:59 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:31 EST, 20 January 2020

Gary Lineker has gone head-to-head with Jamie Carragher after the previous Liverpool defender claimed the nation is ‘gripped’ by the Reds’ cost in direction of a primary league title in 30 years.

Sky Sports activities pundit Carragher initially posted a tweet celebrating Liverpool’s 2-Zero win over Manchester United which skilled peak viewing figures of three.9 million.

However BBC presenter Lineker responded by poking enjoyable at Carragher, suggesting Tottenham’s FA Cup third spherical replay victory over Middlesbrough had attracted a bigger viewers.

Jamie Carragher took to Twitter to have fun Liverpool’s win and Sky Sports activities viewing figures

Gary Lineker sarcastically replied by revealing an FA Cup replay attracted a bigger viewers

Carragher replied: ‘And three.5M greater than BT! Our pay television opponents and your second channel! Your opponents ITV soccer beat you by one million on the World Cup!’

Lineker retorted inside minutes, offering a listing of the most-watched TV exhibits of the 2010s.

The previous England ahead stated: ‘How about internet hosting three of the highest four and 6 of the highest 10 of the final decade. It is a lead that is practically as large as Liverpool’s.’

The checklist included England’s 2018 World Cup semi-final defeat by Croatia in third place with 20.7m viewers, and England’s Euro 2012 quarter-final defeat by Italy in fourth place with 20.3m.

In the meantime, England’s 2018 World Cup clashes with Sweden, Colombia and Tunisia additionally featured within the high 10; all of which have been broadcast by BBC.

Carragher hit again with a tweet evaluating Sky to different ‘pay television opponents’

Lineker had the final phrase by presenting a listing of the most-watched television exhibits of the final decade

Liverpool moved 16 factors clear on the high of the 2019-20 Premier League desk on Sunday with an important win at Anfield.

Virgil Van Dijk opened the scoring with a thumping header on 14 minutes, and will have gone additional forward in an entertaining first half.

The Crimson Devils utilized some stress within the second half, however the hosts secured all three factors when Mohamed Salah raced via and handed past David de Gea.