Only Fools and Horses’ Boycie star John Challis reveals secret friendship with Ice-T

Solely Fools and Horses’ Boycie star John Challis revealed his secret friendship with Ice-T on Christmas Day.

The actor, 77, took to Twitter to publish a festive snap of himself in entrance of a Xmas tree adorned with Elvis Presley baubles, which he tagged the legendary rapper, actual identify Tracy Marrow, 61.

John penned: ‘Merry Christmas to you, Coco and Chanel,’ who’re Ice-T’s spouse, 40, and daughter, 4, respectively.

To which Ice-T re-tweeted the candy festive message and added: ‘Merry Christmas John!’

The interplay despatched Twitter into meltdown as followers flocked to touch upon the 2 stars’ most unlikely friendship.

One particular person joked: ‘Cant await Dr Dre to want Nicholas Lydhurst glad Christmas on right here’, Nicholas performs Rodney Trotter in Solely Fools and Horses.

A special consumer put: ‘Can’t await 50 Cent to ship seasons greetings to Patricia Routledge,’ who is thought for enjoying Hyacinth Bucket in Preserving Up Appearances.

One other follower commented: ‘Actually need to understand how Ice-T and John Challis know one another… that is good and made my Christmas!’

Whereas a special account added: ‘Smartest thing I’ve seen on Twitter all day! I do not know whether or not you two know one another, however when you do not, I extremely suggest watching Solely Fools & Horses. The person is a British establishment & bonafide legend!’

Created by author John Sullivan, the unique Solely Fools And Horses was launched in 1981 and slowly constructed right into a tv juggernaut. One among its Christmas episodes drew greater than 24.35 million viewers.

The favored BBC collection gained a number of awards corresponding to six BAFTA Awards, seven British Comedy Awards and three Nationwide Tv Awards.

Whereas Ice-T fronted the band Physique Rely and has a number one position in Regulation & Order: Particular Victims Unit as Odafin ‘Fin’ Tutuola, he additionally had his personal actuality collection with spouse Coco referred to as Ice Loves Coco.

John’s viral snap comes after Solely Fools and Horses followers slammed an upcoming conference which is charging £375 per particular person to satisfy ‘Del Boy’ actor David Jason.

The actor, 79, is ready to reprise his iconic position as wheeler seller Del one final time at a three-day occasion celebrating the collection and his profession in February – however followers should shell out in the event that they need to meet and have a photograph with David, and get his autograph.

Organisers The Solely Fools and Horses Appreciation Society’s web site revealed their Gold Bundle – which features a picture within the Trotter Flat with Sir David and his autograph on an merchandise of your alternative – will set followers again £375.

The marginally cheaper Silver bundle, coming in at £255 affords the identical picture op with Sir David however with out the autograph – as a substitute followers would get a ‘free in particular person autograph from every visitor actor’ as one of many perks.

Probably the most thrifty possibility is the £55 Bronze bundle which incorporates entry into the Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire occasion in addition to a photograph within the flat however not with David Jason.

It states on the web site that ‘Donations from the occasion will probably be gifted by the organisers and Sir David Jason to the charity Diabetes UK.

Followers took to social media to slam the ‘completely unfair’ excessive costs and revealed they’d be lacking out on the ‘money cow’ occasion.

A spokesman for the occasion advised the Day by day Star: ‘With the prices concerned in delivering such a colossal occasion, tickets are by no means going to be low cost.

‘We’ve got structured this so the absolute best value is obtainable to the top consumer, while guaranteeing the charity enormously advantages from the donations by each the Society and Sir David.’

An up to date assertion on the positioning reads: ‘We perceive there will probably be dissatisfied followers who can’t attend for a lot of causes however we really feel we have to stress that numbers are extraordinarily restricted to be extra manageable for Sir David on the day.

‘Subsequently the fee is appreciably greater than if we have been letting 1000’s by the door.’

MailOnline has contacted representatives for the occasion and David Jason for remark.