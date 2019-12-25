Only Fools and Horses star Lennard Pearce seen in poignant last photo

A uncommon of the actor who performed Grandad filming his closing episode of Solely Fools and Horses simply days earlier than he died aged 69 has been uncovered.

The poignant image reveals Lennard Pearce sat in a wheelchair as Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst filmed a scene for the BBC comedy in December 1984.

Jason and Lyndhurst, who performed brothers Derek ‘Del’ and Rodney Trotter, might be seen strolling collectively outdoors Kingston Magistrates’ Court docket in South West London.

Simply days later Pearce was discovered by his landlady on the foot of the steps to his flat after struggling a coronary heart assault and was taken to Whittington Hospital in Highgate.

Pearce, who had suffered issues along with his stability and demanding hypertension, then suffered a second coronary heart assault three days later and died on December 15 that 12 months.

That they had been filming the episode ‘Gap In One’, which noticed Grandad fall right into a pub’s beer cellar, earlier than Del and Rodney attempt to declare compensation in opposition to the brewery.

The episode was ultimately reshot with Buster Merryfield, who joined the forged as Uncle Albert after Pearce’s dying, and broadcast in collection 4 in March 1985.

Derek Trotter (performed by David Jason), his brother Rodney (Nicholas Lyndhurst) and Grandad (Lennard Pearce) pose for forward of the 1981 Christmas particular

The was just lately uncovered by Perry Aghajanoff from the Solely Fools and Horses Appreciation Society and shared broadly amongst followers on social media.

Steve Clark, the creator of Solely Fools and Horses: The Official Inside Story, mentioned: ‘It is a pretty and really poignant and would have been taken just some days earlier than Lennard had a coronary heart assault and he sadly handed away not lengthy after.

‘I’ve by no means seen it earlier than. It is not one which’s within the archives of the BBC or Radio Instances. Lennard turned well-known by means of Solely Fools very late in life and loved being within the present enormously.

‘He was a fantastic actor and was much-loved by the viewers and he was adored by the manufacturing staff and his fellow actors.’

Jason wrote about filming the episode in the previous couple of days of Pearce’s life in his 2017 biography Solely Fools and Tales.

He mentioned they have been filming for a ‘daft collection 4 story during which Grandad takes a tumble right into a pub’s beer cellar and Del and Rodney then be part of him in pursuing a hefty compensation declare in opposition to the brewery, solely to find, when their case is heard, that this isn’t the primary time that Grandad has tried this ruse’.

Jason additionally recalled being instructed concerning the information of Pearce’s dying whereas in make-up with Lyndhurst on a Sunday morning.

Solely Fools And Horses first aired on the BBC in 1981, that includes Lyndhurst, Jason and Pearce

He mentioned the present’s director Ray Butt stood within the doorway, including: ‘He did not say something. He simply shook his head and walked away.’

Jason mentioned the staff knew Pearce had well being points and was taking tablets for his hypertension, however added: ‘The reality of it – the finality of it – was overwhelming.

‘Neither Nick nor I knew what to say or do with ourselves. I bear in mind simply sitting silently in a chair for a very long time, making an attempt to soak up it and failing.

‘The day’s work, clearly, was deserted. As we left in silence to go dwelling, as if in some form of maudlin movie, there was a sudden flurry of snow.’

Jason mentioned he thought the present was over following Pearce’s dying, however a gathering was referred to as – led by then BBC comedy chief Gareth Gwenlan – about what to do subsequent.

Buster Merryfield (left) joined Solely Fools and Horses in January 1985, enjoying Uncle Albert

He attended the assembly together with author John Sullivan amid the belief ‘we have been going to speak about calling it a day and about what the exit technique could be’.

However the BBC mentioned its transmission dates had been locked into the schedules, and so they wanted to give you concepts of easy methods to maintain the hugely-popular present alive.

One concept that was initially floated was to herald a lookalike to play Grandad, however this was crushed by Jason and Sullivan amid fears it might be an ‘insult’ to Pearce.

Nonetheless, Sullivan instructed the present might go on in the event that they wrote Grandad’s dying into the present, gave him a correct funeral scene and marked the exit of his character.

Jason was fearful over what was uncharted territory for a TV comedy, however mentioned Sullivan created ‘most likely his best piece of writing for the present’ to make it work.

The present had Christmas specials till it led to 2003. A photograph from that 12 months reveals Del Boy along with his spouse Raquel (Tessa Peake-Jones) and Rodney with Cassandra (Gwyneth Robust)

The episode, ‘Strained Relations’, was deeply transferring for viewers, save for just a few jokes together with one which noticed Del inform the gravediggers to shovel soil over the coffin ‘gently’.

It additionally memorably noticed Del and Rodney drop what they thought was Grandad’s trilby into his grave – though the hat truly occurs to belong to the vicar.

Merryfield joined Solely Fools and Horses in January 1985, quickly after Pearce’s dying, as Royal Navy veteran Uncle Albert, who was a long-lost brother of Grandad.

He turned recognized for his catchphrase of ‘In the course of the conflict…’ during which he would bore Del and Rodney with tales of his seafaring. Merryfield died in Dorset in June 1999.