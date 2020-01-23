“Only One Cure For Them”: Minister’s ‘Threat’ To Jamia, JNU Protesters

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan was an accused within the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Meerut:

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan, recognized to get away with incendiary and divisive feedback, declared on Wednesday that he knew the “right cure” for college students of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia, the place there have been clashes just lately throughout protests towards the citizenship legislation. Put aside 10 per cent seats within the universities for folks from western Uttar Pradesh, he mentioned at a public rally.

“I request (Defence Minister) Rajnath Singh-ji. These at JNU and Jamia who shout anti-national slogans, there is just one treatment for them. Have 10 per cent quota from western UP…everybody can be cured and nothing else can be wanted,” Sanjeev Balyan mentioned at a rally in Meerut.

Western Uttar Pradesh is understood to be a comparatively seamier a part of India’s largest state, the place the speed of crime is greater.

Hundreds, together with college students in a number of cities and cities, have taken to the road since final month to protest the brand new citizenship legislation that they are saying discriminates towards the minority Muslim neighborhood. Violence broke out at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia college final month throughout a protest towards the citizenship legislation; the police had been accused of utilizing extreme pressure on college students. Earlier this month, masked goons attacked college students and academics at JNU, triggering nationwide outrage and protests.

Mr Balyan is Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying within the present authorities and was additionally a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first time period.

The BJP MP has typically made headlines for his outrageous feedback. Final month, he sparked an enormous controversy by suggesting that “children from Madrasas” had a task in violence throughout protests towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act, wherein 23 had been killed.

He was an accused within the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, wherein greater than 60 folks had been killed and 1000’s displaced.

Mr Balyan was among the many leaders accused of constructing incendiary speeches at a big gathering or Mahapanchayat, after which communal clashes erupted. He has denied the fees or any position within the riots.

The BJP chief was fielded regardless of his controversial report and elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 from the Muzaffarnagar constituency. In final 12 months’s election, he gained once more and was made a minister.

