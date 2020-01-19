“Only To Watch Dirty Films”: NITI Aayog Member Backs J&K Internet Ban

VK Saraswat stated sure components attempt to misuse data from the web to create unrest.

Ahmedabad:

Famous scientist and NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat has triggered an argument by saying the suspension of web in Jammu and Kashmir since August final yr makes no distinction since individuals solely use it to observe “dirty films”. Mr Saraswat additionally tried to justify the web shutdown within the erstwhile state by claiming that it’s mandatory for the event of the area and upkeep of legislation and order since sure components attempt to misuse data from the web to create unrest.

“There are elements in Jammu and Kashmir that misuse information on the internet and disrupt law and order. Why do politicians want to go to Kashmir? They want to recreate protests happening on the roads of Delhi in Kashmir and social media is using that like fire,” Mr Saraswat stated.

“What difference does it make if there is no internet? You only watch dirty films,” Mr Saraswat lashed out at a reporter in Ahmedabad who requested him about web shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir. He additionally went on to say that suspension of web had no impact on enterprise.

After backlash over his feedback, Mr Saraswat was fast to supply a clarification. “I have been quoted out of context. If this misquotation has hurt the feelings of the people of Kashmir, I apologise and would not like them to carry this impression that I am against their rights to have internet access,” he was quoted as saying by information company ANI.

Individuals in Jammu and Kashmir have been with out web since August 5 final yr, when the centre scrapped the state’s particular standing beneath Part 370 of the Structure and bifurcated it into two union territories. The web blackout was criticised by many in India and overseas, together with the United Nations and the US.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court docket termed web connectivity as a “fundamental right” and ordered the administration to overview all curbs which have been in place for the final 164 days. The federal government had agreed to ascertain 400 web kiosks throughout Kashmir with strict circumstances for web service suppliers, that they are going to be positioned largely in authorities places of work and establishments equivalent to vacationer centres. The federal government had additionally introduced that broadband web might be partially restored in Kashmir, the method for which might be carried out in phases.

Kashmir’s chamber of commerce says the Web shutdown value the economic system over 2.6 billion and over one lakh individuals misplaced their jobs.

(With inputs from ANI)