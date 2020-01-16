Only way to deal with terrorism is what the US did post 9/11: CDS Bipin Rawat

Main enhance to Military’s firepower will improve surveillance alongside LoC: Normal Bipin Rawat













Chief of Defence Employees (CDS) Normal Bipin Rawat on Thursday, January 16, mentioned that he supported the peace deal between the US and Taliban in Afghanistan, including that it was vital for states to cease utilizing terrorism as a “proxy war”.

Talking on the Raisina dialogue organised by influential think-tank Observer Analysis Basis (ORF), Gen Rawat argued that terrorism was going to remain on the earth so long as states had been going to make use of it towards different states.

“The only way to deal with it was what the US did post 9/11,” he mentioned, including that the battle towards terror was essential.

Normal Bipin Rawat after taking cost as the primary Chief of Defence Employees.IANS

Nonetheless, now a peace cope with the Taliban is required, Gen Rawat mentioned.

“It must be a negotiated peace deal so that the Taliban stops using terrorism,” he added. Hinting that the US ought to keep its presence in Afghanistan, the CDS mentioned that although Afghan safety forces at the moment are geared up to battle again terror teams in Afghanistan however they nonetheless want help.

The newly appointed CDS formally confirmed that India has shifted its stance on the Taliban. India has historically been against the Pakistan-backed Taliban in Afghanistan. Hundreds of Afghans got refuge in India after they fled the nation resulting from oppression and terrorism of the Taliban regime. India is in alignment with the democratically elected authorities in Kabul that the Taliban stays supported by Pakistan.

Different developments throughout Raisina dialogue

In a bid to boost bilateral defence cooperation between the 2 nations, Defence Secretary of India Ajay Kumar and Everlasting Secretary, Ministry of Defence of Finland Jukka Juusti on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Defence Secretary of India Ajay Kumar and Everlasting Secretary, Ministry of Defence of Finland Jukka Juusti.

The MoU on co-operation within the discipline of Manufacturing, Procurement, Analysis and Improvement of Defence-related Tools and Industrial cooperation has been inked on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2020. Underneath the broad ambit of the MoU, cooperation between Finnish firms and Indian Defence Public Sector Undertakings might be explored.

(With company inputs.)