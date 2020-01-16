Ontario creates scholarships to honour victims of Iran plane crash

Ontario is creating 57 new post-secondary scholarships to honour the victims of the Iran airplane crash that left no survivors final week.

Premier Doug Ford says in an announcement new authorities fund will disperse $10,000 scholarships in reminiscence of every of the 57 Canadian victims of the Ukraine Worldwide Airways crash.

Over a dozen Ontario post-secondary establishments misplaced college students or college when the airplane was mistakenly shot down close to Tehran final Wednesday.

Ford — who’s to formally announce the scholarships at a information convention this morning — says the scholarships will probably be established for the beginning of the 2021-2022 educational 12 months.

The province says standards for the scholarships will probably be based mostly on educational benefit and monetary want, and recipients will probably be decided in session with the colleges and households of the victims.

Universities and schools throughout Canada have been holding memorial occasions over the previous week to recollect the scholars and school who died within the crash.

“Many of the victims were students and professors with bright futures, studying and teaching at Ontario universities and colleges, contributing to the advancement of research in many life-changing fields,” Ford stated.

“We will honour their memories through these scholarships to recognize their incredible contributions to our communities.”

The province says the scholarships will probably be allotted to the post-secondary colleges the victims attended or labored at. Some scholarships can even be allotted to eligible schools or universities based mostly on a aggressive course of.

Ontario’s Ministry of Faculties and Universities will additional develop the scholarships within the coming weeks by consulting with the federal authorities, cultural group teams and the colleges.