Ontario elementary teachers announce latest round of strikes

January 19, 2020
The union representing Ontario’s elementary faculty academics has introduced its newest spherical of rotating strikes at 4 extra faculty boards will happen on Thursday.

The Elementary Academics’ Federation of Ontario mentioned the one-day strike on Thursday will happen on the Avon-Maitland, Halton, Niagara and Lakehead faculty boards.

The newest spherical of job motion comes after the ETFO introduced one-day strikes at a number of faculty boards from Monday to Wednesday.

ETFO President Sam Hammond mentioned they’re urging Training Minister Stephen Lecce to get to the bargaining desk to debate smaller class sizes and extra assist for kids with particular wants.

Lecce has mentioned compensation is the principle sticking level in contract talks.

The Ontario authorities introduced earlier this week that it might compensate dad and mom for childcare prices throughout elementary faculty strikes.

