Ontario elementary teachers planning rotating strikes

Elementary academics in Ontario say they may begin rotating strikes on Jan. 20 until there may be vital progress in contract talks.

The Elementary Lecturers’ Federation of Ontario says “if the government refuses to address critical issues” by Jan. 17, they may begin a full withdrawal of providers on a rotating foundation.

Union president Sam Hammond says in six months of contract talks, authorities negotiators have solely mentioned cuts to training.

Hammond says key points are extra helps for college kids with particular wants, addressing violence in colleges and preserving full-day kindergarten.

Elementary academics are additionally searching for increased wage will increase than the federal government’s supply.

The academics have additionally been staging an administrative work-to-rule marketing campaign since November, they usually say they may ramp it up beginning Monday by not supervising extra-curricular actions.