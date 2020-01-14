Ontario eyes allowing inmates to call cellphones

Ontario says it’s working towards a brand new phone system for provincial jails that may enable inmates to name cellphones.

Presently they’re solely capable of place acquire calls to landlines.

Critics and inmate advocates say that’s an absurd restriction within the yr 2020, and that top charges for the calls are one other barrier.

Lawyer Michael Spratt says it may be about $1 per minute, and households generally can’t afford these fees once they begin including up.

He says it’s an unfair and overly punitive system that restricts inmates’ potential to keep up employment, housing and counselling connections whereas incarcerated, making it tougher for them to reintegrate into society once they’re launched.

Kristy Denette, a spokesman for the Ministry of the Solicitor Normal, says the federal government is engaged on a procurement course of for a brand new, fashionable inmate cellphone system that can embody calls to cellphones and worldwide numbers.