Ontario lawyer accused of withholding more than $3M from clients

A household lawyer practising in Brampton is going through a fraud cost after allegedly stealing greater than $three million from 13 purchasers.

Peel Regional Police say they started investigating after the Regulation Society of Ontario obtained a number of unrelated complaints in regards to the accused.

Police allege the lawyer was withholding funds held in property accounts and refusing to disperse them to purchasers after their family members had died.

Shawn Kelly Campbell, 63, is charged with one depend of defrauding the general public.

Police say they consider there could also be extra victims and are urging anybody with data to come back ahead.