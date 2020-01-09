Ontario ombud probing Landlord and Tenant Board delays

Ontario’s ombudsman is launching an investigation into delays on the Landlord and Tenant Board.

Paul Dube says case backlogs on the board are getting worse and complaints to the ombudsman’s workplace about lengthy waits for hearings and selections are rising.

He says the workplace acquired greater than 200 complaints concerning the board within the final fiscal 12 months, and 80 have been particularly about delays.

Dube says these delays “have a very real human impact,” similar to a landlord having to go with out wanted earnings whereas the board takes months to schedule a listening to, or a tenant threatened with eviction and residing in limbo whereas ready for a call.

Tribunals Ontario has attributed the delays largely to a scarcity of adjudicators.

Its final annual report exhibits that board is just assembly its requirements for scheduling hearings in a well timed method about 36 per cent of the time.

“In conducting a systemic investigation, we are able not only to shine a light on what isn’t working, but to recommend solutions, based on evidence we gather about best practices and our many years of expertise in helping bureaucracies work better,” Dube stated in an announcement.

The ombudsman’s investigation is about to have a look at whether or not the federal government is taking enough steps to handle delays and backlogs, in addition to potential systemic elements similar to related laws, coaching, funding and expertise.