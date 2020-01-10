Ontario public high school teachers to strike in select boards

Highschool academics in additional than a dozen boards throughout the province are set to strike Wednesday, as all the main academics’ unions ramp up stress on the federal government amid contentious contract talks.

Ontario Secondary College Academics’ Federation members will stage a one-day strike at boards together with the Ottawa-Carleton District College Board, Hamilton-Wentworth District College Board, Higher Grand District College Board, Durham District College Board and several other throughout the north.

It additionally consists of the Provincial Colleges Authority, which is accountable for 5 provincial and demonstration colleges for college kids with disabilities.

Union president Harvey Bischof says he’ll name off the job motion if the federal government takes class dimension will increase off the desk.

“It’s time for the Ford government to come to the table with meaningful responses to our proposals so that we can work toward a deal that protects the quality of education in Ontario,” Bischof stated in an announcement.

The strike would be the newest in a collection of rotating strikes by the OSSTF and will probably be one in every of a number of job actions by academics subsequent week.

Elementary academics are including to a work-to-rule marketing campaign Monday by now not supervising extra-curricular actions exterior common college hours, taking part in subject journeys, or taking part in assemblies, besides to oversee college students. Additionally they plan to start out rotating strikes Jan. 20.

Academics within the English Catholic system are beginning their very own work-to-rule marketing campaign Monday, together with not taking part in standardized testing, getting ready report card feedback or taking part in Ministry of Training initiatives.

Boards throughout the province are suspending Monday’s scheduled EQAO standardized Grade 9 math take a look at, with highschool academics additionally forgoing EQAO preparation as a part of their very own work-to-rule marketing campaign since November.

The academics’ unions are presenting a united entrance towards the federal government, angered that earlier than this spherical of talks even began the Tories introduced class dimension will increase, obligatory e-learning programs and legislated caps on wage will increase.

The 4 main unions have joined collectively to take out a full-page advert Saturday in 16 newspapers throughout the province, saying Premier Doug Ford’s proposed schooling modifications are “having a profoundly negative impact on Ontario’s world-class education system.”

Academics had been dismayed when the Tories introduced in March that common secondary college class sizes would bounce from 22 to 28 and 4 e-learning programs could be obligatory for commencement. The province has since scaled again these will increase, to a median class dimension of 25 and two e-learning programs, however the unions say that’s not ok.

Training Minister Stephen Lecce has repeatedly stated the important thing sticking level in negotiations with highschool academics is compensation, with the unions demanding a roughly two-per-cent wage enhance and the federal government providing one per cent.

The federal government enacted laws limiting public sector wage will increase to 1 per cent for 3 years. The academics’ unions and different labour teams are difficult the transfer in courtroom as an unconstitutional violation of their collective bargaining rights.

Different boards affected by Wednesday’s OSSTF strike embrace:

— Keewatin-Patricia District College Board

— District College Board Ontario North East

— Moose Manufacturing facility Island District Space College Board

— James Bay Lowlands Secondary College Board

— Rainbow District College Board

— Bluewater District College Board

— Higher Canada District College Board