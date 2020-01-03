Ontario public high school teachers to walk off job again

The union representing Ontario’s public highschool lecturers says it’ll maintain one other one-day walkout subsequent Wednesday.

The job motion would be the fourth held by the Ontario Secondary College Lecturers’ Federation in an try to ramp strain on the provincial authorities throughout contract talks.

The walkout will affect eight boards throughout the province together with the Peel District College Board, which is the second largest within the nation.

Earlier job actions have closed all secondary faculties and a few elementary faculties on the impacted boards.

The union has stated it’s urgent the Progressive Conservative authorities to reverse will increase to class sizes and necessary e-learning necessities.

The federal government says the primary challenge is compensation, because the province has handed laws to cap public sector wage will increase at one per cent per 12 months over the subsequent three years.