Ontario sets official end date for red-and-white health cards

Lots of of hundreds of Ontarians will quickly must say goodbye for good to their outdated, red-and-white well being playing cards.

The federal government has set July 1 because the date the playing cards will now not be accepted.

It comes greater than 25 years after the province first introduced these playing cards could be phased out.

There are nonetheless about 300,000 red-and-white well being playing cards in circulation, representing about two per cent of all Ontario well being playing cards.

Well being Minister Christine Elliott says these playing cards are extra prone to fraud than the newer playing cards, which function a photograph and a signature.

She says individuals who nonetheless have the outdated well being playing cards will get notices this month, and after that they are going to get month-to-month reminders to get a brand new card.

“After July 1, the card will not be accepted for services,” Elliott stated in an interview. “Hospitals, if someone attends with an emergency where they need medical attention right away, of course they won’t be denied care, but they will be receiving the hospital bill for those services.”

Anybody who has to pay up entrance for physician’s workplace or hospital providers can be reimbursed as soon as they get a brand new well being card, Elliott stated.

Photograph well being playing cards will be obtained totally free at ServiceOntario areas.

The province can be going to ask physician’s workplaces, hospitals and pharmacists to remind anybody utilizing a red-and-white well being card concerning the imminent want to change to a brand new one.

It was late 1994 when the then-NDP authorities introduced that because of fraud and misuse, the playing cards — which have been launched simply 4 years prior — could be phased out over three years.

When the photograph ID playing cards have been first introduced in 1995, the federal government estimated the red-and-white playing cards have been getting used for $65 million in fraudulent claims a 12 months. On the time, Ontario’s well being playing cards had the least quantity of printed info of any province, together with solely a reputation and no expiry date, in keeping with a 2006 auditor normal report.

There have been about 300,000 extra well being playing cards in circulation than there have been individuals in Ontario, the auditor stated.

Within the years earlier than the photograph ID playing cards have been launched, well being officers warned that some playing cards had fallen into the fingers of People and different non-residents, with fraudulent use essentially the most prevalent in Ontario’s border communities.