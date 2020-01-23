Opal fruits are making a come back after 22 years

By Jessica Inexperienced For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:25 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:30 EST, 23 January 2020

Opal Fruits are lastly making a comeback, 22 years after the identify was axed in favour of Starbursts.

The much-loved chewy sweets – first launched by father or mother firm Mars in 1960 – will return to UK shops subsequent month and be obtainable for a restricted time solely, in a 152g pouch costing £1.

Now more-commonly often called Starbursts, the model’s title was modified in 1998 to align with promoting within the US – a lot to followers’ disgust.

Candy lovers are desperate to see Opal Fruits return, taking to Twitter to share their pleasure – regardless of most being in disbelief over how lengthy the sweets have been often called Starbursts.

Mars confirmed that the Opal Fruits will likely be launched from late February, with authentic strawberry, lemon, orange and lime flavours all obtainable.

Opal Fruits (pictured) are lastly making a come again 22 years after the identify was axed in favour of Starbursts, it has emerged

Candy lovers are desperate to see Opal Fruits return, taking to Twitter to share their pleasure (seen above)

One individual wrote: ‘Opal Fruits are coming again. My day has been made,’ whereas one other mentioned: ‘About time, Starburst was a ridiculous identify for them, they had been, and all the time will likely be Opal Fruits.’

A 3rd particular person added: ‘Simply been knowledgeable that B&M and Poundland are about to start out promoting Opal Fruits once more and I’m beside myself… sensible.’

The retro confectionery will likely be offered in Poundland, B&M, House Bargains, Iceland, Savers and The Vary.

Many social media customers had been in disbelief over how lengthy the sweets have been often called Starbursts

Followers (seen above) share their pleasure following the information that Opal Fruits will return

This is not the primary time the long-lasting sweets have been reintroduced to British shops, with the final time being in 2008 for a 12-week stint. Pictured: The packaging for that launch

Starbursts – which embody a blackcurrant, in addition to a lemon and lime candy – will nonetheless be offered alongside the Opal Fruits, which’ll have an RRP of £1.

This is not the primary time the long-lasting sweets have been reintroduced to British shops, with the final time being in 2008 for a 12-week stint.

And in September, Mars introduced again Marathon bars – a lot to the delight of followers.

The nougat, peanut and chocolate deal with had been referred to as Snickers since 1990, however father or mother firm Mars introduced again its authentic identify, Marathon, for 12 weeks.

A complete of 448,000 of the nostalgic bars had been purchased within the first 10 days of them turning into obtainable on September eight.