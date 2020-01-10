OPINION: Why Canada should look to Taiwan

By Brett Byers and Brandon Purcell



Canadians have heard the warnings about overseas interference, notably with regards to elections. From Russian exercise within the 2016 US election, to China’s United Entrance work, to disinformation spreading like wildfire over social media, the dangers have gotten higher understood.

Nonetheless, aside from wanted however insufficient work by Parliament, little has been finished to inoculate our democracy towards the sorts of dangers which have plagued like-minded nations. Merely put, our decision-makers have lacked the need to fight critically this simmering menace.

So the place then can Canada search for inspiration? A number one nation on this subject is a spot Canada has extra in frequent with than you could understand: Taiwan.

This tiny island nation faces fixed threats from the Folks’s Republic of China. For the reason that preliminary election of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen, the Chinese language Communist Occasion (CCP) has beefed up makes an attempt to undermine Taiwan’s democracy and erode its self-governance via a wide range of efforts.

For Taiwan, the specter of overseas interference from Beijing shouldn’t be mere meddling. Fairly, it represents a possible existential menace from a big and aggressive authoritarian neighbour. And whether or not Canadians acknowledge it correctly or not, affect from states, equivalent to China, can tear at our social material, undermine our sovereign decision-making, and harm our democratic establishments too.

So what has Taiwan finished to fight this menace? Their Parliament fast-tracked new laws, a so-called “anti-infiltration law,” that creates strict new guidelines and penalties for anybody appearing politically on behalf of “overseas hostile forces” — notably China.

These discovered responsible of partaking in political actions which can be directed by Beijing and its affiliated entities might serve as much as 5 years in jail or fines of as much as $431,000. This consists of making unlawful political donations, staging marketing campaign occasions, or in any other case interfering in elections on behalf of “overseas hostile forces.”

And there may be already proof that this regulation is having its desired impact, with some pro-Beijing agitators already signalling their intent to stop working in Taiwan.

This isn’t the one motion that Taiwan is taking both. By partnering with firms, equivalent to Fb, and using rigorous requirements by itself authorities businesses to fact-check and counter the circulate of disinformation, Taiwan is main the free world in its strategy to defending democracy towards overseas affect with out stifling free speech.

How might this apply to Canada? Most clearly, these efforts from Taiwan current a doable framework for Ottawa to think about. A full debate is now wanted on the character of the threats posed by overseas affect and the measures wanted to fight these threats.

To get this debate began, it have to be understood that Canada faces much less of an existential menace than Taiwan, however that doesn’t imply we ought to be caught off-guard. China, specifically, has finished a formidable job of embedding itself inside Canada’s enterprise and educational communities, leveraging its United Entrance work, and dominating many influential politicians. This effort has positioned Beijing ready of affect over our total political system. Clearly, the menace is actual and pressing.

Whereas the Taiwanese authorities’s measures should not with out their critics (particularly, Taiwan’s opposition events) they nonetheless symbolize a transfer towards taking the threats posed by China and different overseas entities extra critically. In Canada, this kind of clear-eyed strategy is sorely wanted and lengthy overdue.

What Taiwan’s actions can and may present are a set of reference factors for policymakers as they contemplate future efforts to guard our democracy.

Brett Byers is the communications supervisor on the Macdonald-Laurier Institute. Brandon Purcell is a political aide to an Ontario MPP.