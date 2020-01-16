Oppo F15 first impressions: Slaying it with that design

Watch | Oppo Reno Ace costs Four,000mAh battery in lower than 30 minutes













Oppo has kick-started 2020 with a mid-range smartphone for the Indian market that brings a refreshing aura to the section. Competing within the sub-Rs 20,000 worth class, Oppo’s new entrant will see itself pitted in opposition to the likes of Redmi Ok20, Samsung Galaxy M40, Realme X2, Vivo V17 and others. Nevertheless it’s not simply the worth class the place Oppo will likely be defending its honour. Let’s discover out.

Oppo launched its F15 smartphone in India for Rs 19,990, increasing the corporate’s common F-series line of smartphones. The brand new smartphone is likely one of the first telephones to be launched in India this 12 months, however we’re simply getting began with 2020. Even then, it strikes a compelling assertion with its type issue, which is difficult to disregard.

Earlier than we go on to speak about Oppo F15, here is a fast have a look at the important thing options of the cellphone:

Show: 6.Four-inch Full HD AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 Most important digital camera: 48MP 8MP 2MP 2MP Selfie digital camera: 16MP CPU: Octa-core Mediatek Helio P70 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB UFS 2.1, expandable by way of devoted microSD card slot OS: Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.1.2 Battery: Four,000mAh with 20W VOOC three.zero Add-ons: In-display fingerprint scanner, twin SIM, USB Kind-C, face unlock & extra

Oppo F15: First Impressions

Oppo F15 has some spectacular USPs such because the quad-camera setup, glossy and engaging design, beneficiant RAM and storage and lasting battery with quick charging help. However there are some poor selections just like the MediaTek P70 processor, which is ageing and in addition seen in telephones far cheaper than the most recent F15, and ColorOS 6.1.2 when ColorOS 7 is already launched. As we’re presently testing the cellphone, we will likely be sharing the complete particulars of how nicely it performs and extra within the detailed evaluate. For now, listed below are our first impressions of Oppo F15.

Oppo F15 is available in two shades – Unicorn White and Lightning Black. Having seen each telephones first hand, we will simply declare the Unicorn White to be the higher selection. However those that need that basic black look with out a lot glamour and shimmer, the Lightning Black is the best way to go.

Oppo F15 OverviewIBTimes India/Sami Khan

The Unicorn White model of Oppo F15, which we’re presently reviewing, is worthy of additional credit score. The delicate gradient shifting from purple to blue and white from backside to the highest offers a sublime look to the cellphone. It’s sure to show heads as it isn’t too shiny nor too boring. The location of the vertically-aligned quad cameras on the highest left nook is a secure selection and very best for the cellphone. There’s simply Oppo branding on the backside left nook, which is not screaming for consideration.

To recall, Oppo F15 bears an uncanny resemblance to the Huawei P30 Professional’s rear design, which we preferred lots. However Oppo has gone with a polycarbonate again as an alternative of glass, which does not really feel low-cost and it’s much less prone to break.

The choice to decide on light-weight supplies for the cellphone lastly paid off. The F15 weighs 172grams with its Four,000mAh battery and it is just 7.9mm thick. Seeing how telephones are getting heavier by the day, Oppo F15 is a welcoming change.

Oppo F15 OverviewIBTimes India/Sami Khan

Oppo has given significance to the little particulars on the cellphone. Issues like the ability and quantity controls are positioned in direction of the centre and never too far excessive on the edges. This makes it lots simple to succeed in the buttons with out having to stretch fingers awkwardly. Furthermore, the aluminium chassis is barely thickened on the highest and backside, which is aesthetically pleasing and helped accommodate the far-gone three.5mm headphone jack together with USB Kind-C port. That is proper, there is a USB Kind-C port with VOOC three.zero Flash Cost help – first within the F-series to take action. Extra on the battery within the upcoming evaluate.

Apart from the compelling design, the standout characteristic within the Oppo F15 is the digital camera setup. There are 4 cameras on the again, that includes 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. By as we speak’s business normal, there’s nothing extraordinary in regards to the setup, however it actually makes a distinction to these digital camera fans.

Take a look at some samples straight out of Oppo F15’s rear digital camera:

Oppo F15: Digicam samplesIBTimes India/Sami Khan

Oppo F15: Digicam samplesIBTimes India/Sami Khan

Oppo F15: Digicam samplesIBTimes India/Sami Khan

Oppo F15: Digicam samplesIBTimes India/Sami Khan

Oppo F15: Digicam samplesIBTimes India/Sami Khan

Oppo F15: Digicam samples [Portrait]IBTimes India/Sami Khan

Oppo F15: Digicam samples [Portrait]IBTimes India/Sami Khan

Oppo F15: Digicam samples [Portrait]IBTimes India/Sami Khan

Oppo F15: Digicam samples [Portrait]IBTimes India/Sami Khan

The smartphone manages to get colors, particulars and distinction nearly proper in photographs taken from the primary digital camera, however the color accuracy takes successful in portrait and close-up photographs. The bokeh impact is on level with single objects, however not a lot when there are too many topics within the body. We will likely be digging deeper into the digital camera efficiency of Oppo F15 to see how the outcomes differ in several mild circumstances.

Oppo F15 OverviewIBTimes India/Sami Khan

We additionally arrange the face unlock and a fingerprint scanner on the cellphone and located each options to be working completely high quality. We’re not positive if the fingerprint scanner is improved, even whether it is then it will not be by an enormous margin. There are fewer errors whereas scanning face or fingerprint, which is an effective signal for the cellphone’s upcoming evaluate.

The AMOLED show, which measures 6.Four inches diagonally and has Full HD decision with Gorilla Glass 5, is nice for day-to-day use. It really works nicely below direct daylight and the automated brightness effectively adjusts to match the necessity of the environment. Oppo might have performed away with the notch, maybe used a punch-hole digital camera, however it appears to be like just like the notch is right here to remain.

Oppo F15 OverviewIBTimes India/Sami Khan

Issues have been Oppo might have improved start with its OS. The ColorOS 6.1.2 shouldn’t be solely outdated, however it is usually crammed with bloatware. The ColorOS 7 appears to be like clear, however it could possibly be some time earlier than the F15 will get it so you would be caught with the present model till then.

Oppo F15’s full evaluate is developing quickly. So should you want to know extra in regards to the cellphone’s efficiency, battery life, digital camera outcomes and extra, keep tuned.