Opposition Spreading “Misinformation” About Citizenship Law: Minister

Hardeep Singh Puri stated the Citizenship (Modification) Act doesn’t alter the nation’s secular credentials

New Delhi:

Union Minster Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday stated the Citizenship (Modification) Act doesn’t alter the nation’s secular credentials and accused opposition events of spreading “misinformation” on the brand new legislation.

“As opposition parties mount an anti-govt campaign using CAA as the lightening rod to spread misinformation, inflame passions, mobilise forces inimical to India’s interests & incite violence,” he tweeted.

“CAA neither alters nor challenges rights of any Indian citizen, irrespective of religion, caste, creed, sect, ethnicity or race. The narrative that it threatens religious minorities in India is ignorance at best, & treacherous at worst,” he stated.

Hardeep Singh Puri added that the opposition in opposition to the brand new citizenship legislation was using on a false narrative.

“CAA does not mean that Muslims who are otherwise persecuted in these countries cannot apply for Indian citizenship – in fact, in the last five years, PM Modi’s govt has granted citizenship to nearly 600 Muslims from these countries,” he stated.